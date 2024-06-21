Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.06

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund (NYSE:WIA – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.06 and traded as low as $8.02. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund shares last traded at $8.04, with a volume of 6,733 shares traded.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.06.
Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd.
About Western Asset Inflation-Linked Income Fund
Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Securities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.
