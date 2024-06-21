Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) versus Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) and Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) are both large-cap construction companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Simon Property Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Weyerhaeuser shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.5% of Simon Property Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Simon Property Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weyerhaeuser $7.67 billion 2.72 $839.00 million $1.10 26.04 Simon Property Group $5.66 billion 8.42 $2.28 billion $7.85 18.62

Dividends

Simon Property Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Weyerhaeuser. Simon Property Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Weyerhaeuser, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Weyerhaeuser pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Simon Property Group pays an annual dividend of $8.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. Weyerhaeuser pays out 72.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Simon Property Group pays out 101.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

Weyerhaeuser has a beta of 1.43, suggesting that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Simon Property Group has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Weyerhaeuser and Simon Property Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weyerhaeuser 0 4 2 0 2.33 Simon Property Group 0 5 5 0 2.50

Weyerhaeuser currently has a consensus price target of $37.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.52%. Simon Property Group has a consensus price target of $147.60, indicating a potential upside of 0.98%. Given Weyerhaeuser’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Weyerhaeuser is more favorable than Simon Property Group.

Profitability

This table compares Weyerhaeuser and Simon Property Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weyerhaeuser 10.57% 7.00% 4.14% Simon Property Group 46.49% 78.50% 7.99%

Summary

Simon Property Group beats Weyerhaeuser on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards. We are also one of the largest manufacturers of wood products in North America. Our company is a real estate investment trust. In 2022, we generated $10.2 billion in net sales and employed approximately 9,200 people who serve customers worldwide. Our common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol WY.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

