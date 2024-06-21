Winnebago Industries, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.36 Per Share (NYSE:WGO)

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Winnebago Industries in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 20th. DA Davidson analyst B. Rolle expects that the construction company will earn $1.36 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Winnebago Industries’ current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ FY2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $703.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.63 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on WGO. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WGO

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 3.6 %

WGO opened at $54.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average of $66.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Winnebago Industries has a 1-year low of $53.13 and a 1-year high of $75.42.

Institutional Trading of Winnebago Industries

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 33,433.3% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 37.13%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.