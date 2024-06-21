Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Announces Earnings Results

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.70%. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 3.6 %

NYSE:WGO opened at $54.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.72. Winnebago Industries has a twelve month low of $53.13 and a twelve month high of $75.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

