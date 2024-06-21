Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) PT Lowered to $68.00 at Truist Financial

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $76.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.36% from the company’s previous close.

WGO has been the subject of several other research reports. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.33.

Shares of NYSE:WGO opened at $54.68 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 52 week low of $53.13 and a 52 week high of $75.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.24. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $75,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 33,433.3% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries during the third quarter worth $236,000.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

