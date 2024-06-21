Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.17), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.26 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 EPS.

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 3.6 %

WGO opened at $54.68 on Friday. Winnebago Industries has a 12 month low of $53.13 and a 12 month high of $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.24. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.72.

Winnebago Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on WGO shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.67.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

Further Reading

