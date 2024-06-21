Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Shares Sold by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp decreased its stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,355 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $3,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Wintrust Financial by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 351 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Wintrust Financial by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,040 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.33.

Wintrust Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WTFC opened at $93.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.19. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $67.61 and a 1-year high of $105.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.60.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $604.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.80 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 17.86% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

Wintrust Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.61%.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.