WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG) Holdings Raised by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its stake in shares of WK Kellogg Co (NYSE:KLG – Free Report) by 120.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,361 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,229 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned about 0.15% of WK Kellogg worth $2,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kellogg W K Foundation Trust purchased a new stake in shares of WK Kellogg during the fourth quarter valued at $177,458,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $18,412,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $13,730,000. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $10,363,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in WK Kellogg in the 4th quarter worth about $8,956,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WK Kellogg Stock Performance

KLG opened at $17.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. WK Kellogg Co has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $24.63.

WK Kellogg Announces Dividend

WK Kellogg ( NYSE:KLG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The business had revenue of $707.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.83 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that WK Kellogg Co will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLG. BNP Paribas downgraded WK Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on WK Kellogg from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Cowen upped their target price on WK Kellogg from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays upped their target price on WK Kellogg from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on WK Kellogg from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WK Kellogg has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.95.

About WK Kellogg

WK Kellogg Co operates as a food company in the United States, Canada, and the Caribbean. It manufactures, markets, and distributes ready-to-eat cereal products primarily under the Frosted Flakes, Special K, Froot Loops, Raisin Bran, Frosted Mini-Wheats, and Kashi brands. The company was formerly known as North America Cereal Co and changed its name to WK Kellogg Co in March 2023.

