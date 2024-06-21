Woodstock Corp Buys 31 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $6,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 32,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,810,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1,819.1% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 11,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,667,000 after acquiring an additional 10,842 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth $363,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 113.2% in the 4th quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LLY shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Erste Group Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $885.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Monday. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $803.50.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of LLY stock opened at $886.33 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $434.34 and a fifty-two week high of $905.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $795.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $725.85. The company has a market cap of $842.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.53, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 56.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 2,052 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.00, for a total transaction of $1,660,068.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,554,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,730,343,755. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 762,804 shares of company stock valued at $648,109,138. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

