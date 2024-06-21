Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,073 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 295 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Workiva were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Workiva during the 3rd quarter worth about $162,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva in the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Workiva by 261.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Workiva alerts:

Workiva Stock Up 0.8 %

WK opened at $70.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.12. Workiva Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.46 and a 52 week high of $116.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workiva ( NYSE:WK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The company had revenue of $175.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.85 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workiva news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,519,971.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WK has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Workiva from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Workiva

About Workiva

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.