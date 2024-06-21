WSFS Financial Co. Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.35 Per Share (NASDAQ:WSFS)

WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of WSFS Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 20th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now forecasts that the bank will earn $4.35 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.30. The consensus estimate for WSFS Financial’s current full-year earnings is $4.27 per share.

Get WSFS Financial alerts:

WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 20.73%. The business had revenue of $251.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their target price on WSFS Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on WSFS Financial

WSFS Financial Trading Down 0.7 %

WSFS Financial stock opened at $44.80 on Friday. WSFS Financial has a 12 month low of $33.12 and a 12 month high of $47.97. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.92.

Institutional Trading of WSFS Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WSFS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of WSFS Financial in the 4th quarter worth $31,369,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,338,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $331,246,000 after acquiring an additional 372,402 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,886,034 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,556,000 after acquiring an additional 232,508 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 7,791.2% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 166,426 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,644,000 after acquiring an additional 164,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of WSFS Financial by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,293,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,379,000 after acquiring an additional 160,090 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at WSFS Financial

In related news, EVP Stephen P. Clark sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $139,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,525.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WSFS Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.39%.

About WSFS Financial

(Get Free Report)

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WSFS Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WSFS Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.