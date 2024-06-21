Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE) Trading 0.1% Higher

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $28.89 and last traded at $28.84. Approximately 914 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 3,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.81.

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $8.63 million, a PE ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.32.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF stock. Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:MIDE – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC owned 5.04% of Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers S&P MidCap 400 ESG ETF (MIDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 ESG index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap companies with favorable ESG ratings. MIDE was launched on Feb 24, 2021 and is managed by Xtrackers.

Further Reading

