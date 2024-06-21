XWELL (NASDAQ:XWEL) Shares Down 12.8%

XWELL, Inc. (NASDAQ:XWELGet Free Report)’s stock price was down 12.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.77. Approximately 8,617 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 13,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.03.

XWELL Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.76.

XWELL (NASDAQ:XWELGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. XWELL had a negative return on equity of 69.08% and a negative net margin of 77.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.73 million during the quarter.

About XWELL

XWELL, Inc provides health and wellness services in airport and off airport marketplaces in the United States and internationally. It operates in four segments: XpresSpa, XpresTest, Naples Wax Center, and Treat. The XpresSpa segment traveler's spa services, including massage, nail, and skin care services, as well as spa and travel products.

