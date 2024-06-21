Yamana Gold (LON:AUY) Trading 1.1% Higher

Yamana Gold Inc. (LON:AUY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 475 ($6.04) and last traded at GBX 475 ($6.04). Approximately 295 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,096 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 470 ($5.97).

Yamana Gold Stock Up 1.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.61. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -572.29 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 475 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 475.

About Yamana Gold

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

