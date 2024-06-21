Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a report released on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst L. Shahu now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Advance Auto Parts’ current full-year earnings is $3.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.40 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and sixteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $66.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.89, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Advance Auto Parts has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $88.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.97.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.93%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advance Auto Parts

In related news, Director Brent Windom purchased 4,700 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.34 per share, with a total value of $401,098.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $853,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 190.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in Advance Auto Parts by 285.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

