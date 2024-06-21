Zacks Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a report issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $1.67 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.66. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Allegiant Travel’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.06. Allegiant Travel had a return on equity of 0.50% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $656.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.23 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ALGT. UBS Group assumed coverage on Allegiant Travel in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Allegiant Travel from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $76.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGT opened at $52.91 on Friday. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $46.90 and a 12-month high of $130.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $964.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.65.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,244. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allegiant Travel news, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,244. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,395,948. 17.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

