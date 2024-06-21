Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $4.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.92. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ FY2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS.
Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 33.19% and a negative return on equity of 275.07%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.
Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 0.6 %
Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.49. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $45.30 and a 1 year high of $62.34.
Cheniere Energy Partners Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.95%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $215,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $924,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.
Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile
Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.
