Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $4.02 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.92. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ FY2025 earnings at $3.82 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.93 EPS.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 33.19% and a negative return on equity of 275.07%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CQP. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Cheniere Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CQP

Cheniere Energy Partners Trading Up 0.6 %

Cheniere Energy Partners stock opened at $47.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.49. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $45.30 and a 1 year high of $62.34.

Cheniere Energy Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 8th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.53%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.95%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cheniere Energy Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Granite Group Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Granite Group Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the first quarter worth $215,000. Montchanin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $924,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.55% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.