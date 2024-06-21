Zacks Research Equities Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Brown & Brown in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 19th. Zacks Research analyst T. De now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Brown & Brown’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s FY2026 earnings at $4.35 EPS.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BRO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Brown & Brown from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Brown & Brown from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.40.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

Shares of BRO opened at $92.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.71. The stock has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.82. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $65.51 and a 1-year high of $93.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 16.43% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Brown & Brown

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 166.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other news, EVP Julie Turpin sold 3,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.92, for a total value of $301,232.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.00%.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.