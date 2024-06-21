Zacks Research Research Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2025 earnings estimates for Blueprint Medicines in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst A. Chakraborty now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.87) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.86). The consensus estimate for Blueprint Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($5.15) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.09) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.64) EPS.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.64) by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $96.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.58 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 102.15% and a negative return on equity of 193.48%.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BPMC. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $105.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.99 and its 200-day moving average is $91.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blueprint Medicines has a 52 week low of $43.89 and a 52 week high of $111.02.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 4,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total value of $420,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,421.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Landsittel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,965,030. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Percy H. Carter sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.13, for a total transaction of $420,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,404,421.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,864 shares of company stock valued at $6,272,263. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 872 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 3.9% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 6,834 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM, and other mast cell disorders.

