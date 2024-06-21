Zacks Research Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 18th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $3.31 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.71. The consensus estimate for Canadian Natural Resources’ current full-year earnings is $2.63 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Canadian Natural Resources’ Q3 2025 earnings at $0.86 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 20.58%.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CNQ. StockNews.com downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Natural Resources to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Desjardins cut Canadian Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

CNQ stock opened at $34.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $74.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.50. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $26.48 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.40 and a 200-day moving average of $35.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.777 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $3.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.89%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 453 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

