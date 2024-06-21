Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($2.31) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Free Report) – Research analysts at Wedbush raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, June 18th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($2.31) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($2.33). Wedbush has a “Underperform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.72) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.46) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($2.02) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.26) EPS.

ZNTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.33.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ZNTL opened at $5.25 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.91 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 1.83.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by $0.91. The company had revenue of $40.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS.

Institutional Trading of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $3,152,000. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $189,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,489,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,999,000 after purchasing an additional 585,644 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Finally, 49 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $172,000.

Insider Activity at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,718,315.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Zentalis Pharmaceuticals news, insider Diana Hausman sold 3,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total transaction of $42,352.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 373,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,718,315.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Cam Gallagher sold 9,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total transaction of $114,972.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 633,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,591,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its products candidatures include the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase for the treatment of inhibitor for advanced solid tumors and hematological malignancies; in Phase 2 clinical trial as a monotherapy for the treatment of uterine serous carcinoma indications; Phase 2 clinical trial in Cyclin E1 driven high-grade serous ovarian cancer, fallopian tube, or primary peritoneal cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with PARPi for platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in platinum-resistant ovarian, and peritoneal or fallopian tube cancer; Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in relapsed or refractory osteosarcoma; Phase 1/2 clinical trial with encorafenib and cetuximab for mutant metastatic colorectal cancer; and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in pancreatic cancer.

