ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Receives $19.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ZI. Mizuho cut ZoomInfo Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler cut ZoomInfo Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

In related news, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares in the company, valued at $16,345,913.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 5,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.90, for a total transaction of $69,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 87,540 shares in the company, valued at $1,041,726. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter Cameron Hyzer sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.78, for a total transaction of $95,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,279,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,345,913.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,474 shares of company stock worth $205,379 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $55,448,000. Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 420.0% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 129,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,396,000 after buying an additional 104,675 shares during the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 155.8% in the fourth quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC now owns 243,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 148,000 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,072,000. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,188,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock opened at $12.07 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.58. ZoomInfo Technologies has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $30.16. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.35, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $310.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.84 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 6.24%. As a group, analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

