ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ZW Data Action Technologies (NASDAQ:CNET – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
ZW Data Action Technologies Stock Performance
ZW Data Action Technologies stock opened at $0.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ZW Data Action Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $1.45.
About ZW Data Action Technologies
