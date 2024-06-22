10,000 Shares in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 367.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.
Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $28.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $29.16.
The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
