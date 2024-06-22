10,000 Shares in JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ) Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN (NYSEARCA:AMJ – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 367.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the last quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA AMJ opened at $28.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $28.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.24. JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN has a one year low of $21.94 and a one year high of $29.16.

JPMorgan Alerian MLP Index ETN Company Profile

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, insider Lori A. Beer sold 5,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.64, for a total transaction of $1,062,990.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 46,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,304,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 249,399 shares of company stock valued at $46,713,667.

The Alerian MLP Index ETN Due May 24 2024 (AMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index, a market-cap-weighted index of North American energy infrastructure MLPs. AMJ was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

