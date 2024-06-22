1,038 Shares in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Purchased by Fragasso Group Inc.

Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth $682,000. Rathbones Group PLC increased its holdings in Analog Devices by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 2,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Analog Devices by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,401,000 after buying an additional 31,082 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 101,738 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $231.05 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.99 and a 1-year high of $241.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $216.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $201.03.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 85.98%.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,982.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $1,974,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,075,098.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 3,479 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.56, for a total value of $687,311.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,982.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,121 shares of company stock worth $10,875,654 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Analog Devices from $222.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.23.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

