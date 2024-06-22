10,472 Shares in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 10,472 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth about $689,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 168,931 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $7,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,011 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 939,823 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $41,437,000 after acquiring an additional 46,414 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in eBay by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 417,413 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $18,404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in eBay by 3.1% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,979,291 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $307,717,000 after purchasing an additional 209,695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $54.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.32. eBay Inc. has a one year low of $37.17 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.82.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The e-commerce company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 29.11% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

In related news, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.62, for a total transaction of $111,690.46. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $220,324.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie A. Loeger sold 7,419 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $402,109.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 70,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,837,197.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,572 shares of company stock valued at $2,949,144 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on eBay from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of eBay in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.67.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

