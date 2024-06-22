1,176 Shares in Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Bought by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 345.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 20,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. 77.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KWR opened at $167.79 on Friday. Quaker Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $138.67 and a twelve month high of $221.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.24.

Quaker Chemical ( NYSE:KWR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $469.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

Quaker Chemical declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $150.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty chemicals company to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KWR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

