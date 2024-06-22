12,313 Shares in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,313 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFB. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 227.8% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,676,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,325 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 44.5% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 236,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $742,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 47.6% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,623 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCG Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $325,000.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.80. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.95 and a fifty-two week high of $11.14.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.0327 per share. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 11,181 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.92 per share, with a total value of $122,096.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,928,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,978,586.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 106,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,156,143 over the last three months.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

