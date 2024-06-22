1,397 Shares in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 19,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Ceridian HCM by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 36,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ceridian HCM in the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,000.

CDAY opened at $49.86 on Friday. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $79.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 1,662.00, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

