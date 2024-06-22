14,326 Shares in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,105,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fastenal during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 283.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC increased their price objective on Fastenal from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Fastenal from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

Fastenal Price Performance

NASDAQ FAST opened at $65.34 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.53. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $53.83 and a 52 week high of $79.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.02.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Fastenal had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 33.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $63.28 per share, with a total value of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,480. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.28 per share, for a total transaction of $31,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $221,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson acquired 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $68.38 per share, for a total transaction of $229,073.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,595 shares in the company, valued at $724,486.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Featured Stories

