1,512 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Access Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $174.83 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $143.34 and a 52-week high of $179.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $170.70. The company has a market capitalization of $54.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

