15,823 Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Purchased by HighPoint Advisor Group LLC

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 15,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 47.4% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Muzinich & Co. Inc. now owns 2,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE HR opened at $16.05 on Friday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $12.77 and a 1-year high of $20.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.06 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.38.

Healthcare Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.73%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -93.23%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Healthcare Realty (NYSE: HR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates medical outpatient buildings primarily located around market-leading hospital campuses. The Company selectively grows its portfolio through property acquisition and development. As the first and largest REIT to specialize in medical outpatient buildings, Healthcare Realty's portfolio includes more than 700 properties totaling over 40 million square feet concentrated in 15 growth markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.