1,593 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Bought by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,593 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LNG. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $742,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 46.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,501 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,811,000 after buying an additional 47,519 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,758,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 14.1% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 2,925 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 198,784 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $32,990,000 after buying an additional 15,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.64.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LNG opened at $164.99 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $146.58 and a fifty-two week high of $183.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.89 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.48%.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

