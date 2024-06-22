16,041 Shares in Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) Purchased by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,473,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 5,532 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 849.1% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,792,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 65.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diamond Hill Investment Group alerts:

Diamond Hill Investment Group Price Performance

Diamond Hill Investment Group stock opened at $143.16 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $151.06 and its 200-day moving average is $155.28. The company has a market cap of $396.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.99. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.08 and a 12 month high of $188.28.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Dividend Announcement

Diamond Hill Investment Group ( NASDAQ:DHIL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The asset manager reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $36.30 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 30.60%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.65%.

Insider Activity at Diamond Hill Investment Group

In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.40, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,435,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Diamond Hill Investment Group news, Director James F. Laird, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.40, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,435,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Scott Cooley bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $150.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,258,050. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About Diamond Hill Investment Group

(Free Report)

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It offers investment advisory and related services to clients through pooled vehicles, such as private fund; separately managed accounts; collective investment trusts; and other pooled vehicles, including sub-advised funds and model delivery programs.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamond Hill Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.