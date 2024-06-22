1,662 Shares in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Security National Bank purchased a new position in FirstService during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in FirstService by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in FirstService by 335.8% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

FirstService stock opened at $152.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 75.63 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $134.77 and a 12 month high of $171.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. FirstService’s payout ratio is 49.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on FirstService in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.60.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

