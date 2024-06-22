19,029 Shares in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Acquired by Emprise Bank

Emprise Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,029 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $8,006,000. Microsoft accounts for 5.4% of Emprise Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. PayPay Securities Corp increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 188 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $87,000. 71.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $449.78 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $309.45 and a 12-month high of $450.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $419.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 36.43%. The business had revenue of $61.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 11.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.97%.

In other news, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,534,480.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.68, for a total value of $10,642,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,949 shares in the company, valued at $44,674,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Takeshi Numoto sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.53, for a total value of $101,389.32. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 47,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,534,480.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,566 shares of company stock valued at $10,877,535 in the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. New Street Research initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 17th. Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on Microsoft from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.12.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

