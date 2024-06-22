19,986 Shares in Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 19,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCTR. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Victory Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $295,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Victory Capital by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Victory Capital alerts:

Victory Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Victory Capital stock opened at $48.39 on Friday. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.66 and a 52 week high of $54.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Victory Capital Increases Dividend

Victory Capital ( NASDAQ:VCTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Victory Capital had a return on equity of 29.23% and a net margin of 26.28%. The firm had revenue of $215.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.14 million. Equities analysts forecast that Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on VCTR. UBS Group upped their target price on Victory Capital from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. B. Riley upped their target price on Victory Capital from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Victory Capital in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Victory Capital from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Victory Capital from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Victory Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on VCTR

Victory Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company in the United States and internationally. It offers investment advisory, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, fund distribution, and other management services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Victory Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victory Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.