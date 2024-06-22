2,213 Shares in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Acquired by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Oracle by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,192,950 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $231,203,000 after buying an additional 643,490 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in Oracle by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 78,049 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Oracle by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 29,301 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its position in Oracle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 5,986 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in Oracle by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 16,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $141.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.06. The stock has a market cap of $388.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $99.26 and a 1 year high of $145.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

In other news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total value of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.74, for a total transaction of $5,298,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,299,071.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George H. Conrades sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $2,320,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 880,000 shares of company stock valued at $110,488,150. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oracle from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus lifted their target price on Oracle from $145.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on Oracle from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.79.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

