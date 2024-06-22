2,316 Shares in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) Acquired by Legacy Financial Group LLC

Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 20,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 7,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of IJK opened at $88.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.78. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.63 and a fifty-two week high of $91.74.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.