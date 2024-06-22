23,729 Shares in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Acquired by Alaska Permanent Fund Corp

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new position in Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 23,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pearson by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,239,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,526,000 after purchasing an additional 142,801 shares during the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Pearson by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 83,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 8,333 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Pearson by 169.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Pearson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Shares of PSO stock opened at $12.29 on Friday. Pearson plc has a 1 year low of $10.25 and a 1 year high of $13.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.23 and its 200-day moving average is $12.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Pearson plc offers educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Workforce Skills, and Higher Education.

