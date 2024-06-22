25,274 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,693,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Moderna during the third quarter worth $189,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 7.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 115,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,959,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Moderna by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Moderna by 19.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 12,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Moderna by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,971,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,880,000 after purchasing an additional 55,177 shares during the last quarter. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Moderna alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRNA. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Moderna from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total transaction of $210,561.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,725,918.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.16, for a total value of $2,072,400.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,457,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,311,416.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shannon Thyme Klinger sold 1,296 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.47, for a total value of $210,561.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,725,918.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 411,255 shares of company stock valued at $55,846,531 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $133.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.08. The firm has a market cap of $51.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.54. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $170.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $167.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 20.10% and a negative net margin of 115.82%. Moderna’s revenue was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Moderna

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.