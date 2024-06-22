2,674 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQ. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 242,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,445,000 after acquiring an additional 28,515 shares during the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 3,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 14,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC now owns 118,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,946,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $84.05 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The stock has a market cap of $33.08 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.42.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.