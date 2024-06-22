297 Shares in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Bought by Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LLY. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 15.1% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 49,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 595,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,804,000 after purchasing an additional 102,734 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 7.0% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 12.6% in the third quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 2,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,456,314,000 after purchasing an additional 355,317 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $884.46 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $798.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $727.93. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $434.34 and a 12 month high of $905.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.26, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.36.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.94 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 56.98% and a net margin of 17.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LLY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $650.00 to $723.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $675.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,001.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $803.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,556,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 92,563 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total value of $74,902,905.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,556,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,752,700,634.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.47, for a total value of $614,602.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,130 shares in the company, valued at $5,842,821.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 762,804 shares of company stock valued at $648,109,138 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

