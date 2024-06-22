355 Shares in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Acquired by Perpetual Ltd

Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 355 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 229 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $10,879,000. Somerset Trust Co bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on DECK shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $1,005.00 to $1,039.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $960.00 to $1,015.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,011.00 to $1,200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,150.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $1,020.00 to $1,120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,018.44.

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $980.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.46, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.11. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $484.02 and a 12 month high of $1,106.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $932.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $850.22.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.13. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.85% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $959.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 30.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Thomas Garcia sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,074.86, for a total value of $4,299,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,526,418.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 153 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,077.93, for a total value of $164,923.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,073,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,101 shares of company stock valued at $28,858,562 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

