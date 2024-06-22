3,660 Shares in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Acquired by Aprio Wealth Management LLC

Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 14,684,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122,965 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,999,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 281.2% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,779,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,180,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,064 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,592,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,420,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,696,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,490 shares during the last quarter. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $78.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.82. The company has a market capitalization of $244.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52 week low of $60.47 and a 52 week high of $80.86.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus boosted their target price on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

