450 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Bought by SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 450 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Western Digital by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,050 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 79.1% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. 92.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Western Digital from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James downgraded Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Western Digital from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.09.

Western Digital Stock Performance

WDC stock opened at $75.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.58 and its 200-day moving average is $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.25 and a beta of 1.45. Western Digital Co. has a twelve month low of $35.62 and a twelve month high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.57) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Digital Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Western Digital

In related news, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total transaction of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Soderbery sold 26,853 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total value of $1,973,158.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 144,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,626,898.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,579 shares of company stock worth $2,238,595 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

