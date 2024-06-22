5,427 Shares in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Acquired by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,427 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Relx by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,349,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,842,000 after buying an additional 399,101 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Relx by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,694,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,843,000 after buying an additional 94,052 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 9.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,349,521 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,179,000 after buying an additional 194,937 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Relx by 1.7% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,147,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,371,000 after buying an additional 36,466 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Relx by 2.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,574,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,070,000 after buying an additional 43,644 shares during the period. 15.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RELX. Berenberg Bank lowered Relx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Relx from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

NYSE RELX opened at $45.61 on Friday. Relx Plc has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52.

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

