677 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Purchased by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $655,804,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 24,670.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,034,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,296,000 after buying an additional 1,030,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,852,000 after buying an additional 880,583 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 719.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 750,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,143,000 after buying an additional 659,299 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 27,824.4% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 572,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,689,000 after buying an additional 570,679 shares during the period. 82.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trane Technologies Stock Down 0.5 %

NYSE:TT opened at $334.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $321.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $182.96 and a one year high of $345.46. The company has a market cap of $75.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.90%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total value of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 8,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.30, for a total transaction of $2,887,844.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,669,545.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.67, for a total transaction of $1,274,680.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,293 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,532,240.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $247.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $354.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.79.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

