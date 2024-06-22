837 Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Purchased by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 11.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 128.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 37,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,240,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,854,000 after buying an additional 39,143 shares during the period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

MHK opened at $113.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.67 and its 200-day moving average is $112.55. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $131.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.16. Mohawk Industries had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 1,800 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.74, for a total transaction of $201,132.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 122,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,673,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MHK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.20.

Mohawk Industries Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

