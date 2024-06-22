885 Shares in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 885 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 12,366 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in DexCom by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in DexCom by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DXCM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.94.

DexCom Price Performance

DXCM stock opened at $116.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.25, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.75 and a 52-week high of $142.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.90.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. As a group, equities analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other DexCom news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,378.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.55, for a total transaction of $113,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,878,378.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 2,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.04, for a total value of $367,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,618,227.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,837 shares of company stock valued at $8,490,675 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Company Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

